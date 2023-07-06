Corbion (AMS:CRBN) Price Target Decreased by 9.60% to 33.73

The average one-year price target for Corbion (AMS:CRBN) has been revised to 33.73 / share. This is an decrease of 9.60% from the prior estimate of 37.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.03% from the latest reported closing price of 21.90 / share.

Corbion Maintains 2.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbion. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBN is 0.15%, an increase of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 3,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 778K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBN by 18.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 454K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBN by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 390K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 341K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 334K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

