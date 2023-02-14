Corbin Capital Partners Now Owns 5.90% of AdTheorent Holding (ADTH)

Fintel reports that Corbin Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.22MM shares of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 18, 2022 they reported 4.54MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.03% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.27% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdTheorent Holding is $3.65. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 116.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.69.

The projected annual revenue for AdTheorent Holding is $172MM, an increase of 1.49%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdTheorent Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTH is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 12,361K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caz Investments holds 1,396K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 1,203K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 3.32% over the last quarter.

AMG National Trust Bank holds 700K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 653K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 29.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 628K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 30.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.