Corazon Mining Unveils Share Entitlement Offer

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has launched a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, providing shareholders the opportunity to purchase additional shares at $0.003 each, with an attached option, to potentially raise up to $2.3 million. The proceeds are intended to fund the acquisition and exploration of a Canadian metals project. The offer, partially underwritten by GBA Capital, is open to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Germany until December 13, 2024.

