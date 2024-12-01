News & Insights

Corazon Mining Unveils Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

December 01, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has launched a pro-rata entitlement offer, allowing shareholders to purchase additional shares at $0.003 each and receive free options, aiming to raise up to $2.3 million. The funds will primarily support the company’s exploration activities at the MacBride project in Canada. The offer is partially underwritten and is open to eligible shareholders in select countries until December 13, 2024.

