Corazon Mining Secures Court Approval for Trading Resumption

Corazon Mining Limited has confirmed that the Supreme Court of Western Australia has resolved a technical compliance issue related to its cleansing notices. This decision clears the way for the company’s securities to resume trading immediately before the market opens on November 21, 2024, providing positive news for investors. The resolution ensures that previous share transactions remain valid, alleviating potential concerns in the market.

