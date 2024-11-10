News & Insights

Corazon Mining Plans Major Securities Issuance

November 10, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has announced a proposed issuance of approximately 768 million ordinary shares and 230 million options, as part of a non-renounceable rights issue and a placement. The new securities are set to be issued in December 2024 and January 2025, offering investors an opportunity to participate in the company’s growth. This strategic move aims to bolster Corazon Mining’s capital position in the market.

