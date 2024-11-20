News & Insights

Corazon Mining Limited Updates Securities Issuance Plan

November 20, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has updated its securities issuance plan, announcing the offering of up to 100,185,838 options through a Placement Offer. The company is moving forward with a formal application for quotation on the ASX, in line with its prospectus issued on November 21, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market presence.

