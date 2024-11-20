Corazon Mining Launches $2.3 Million Entitlement Offer

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $2.3 million by offering one share for every share held at $0.003, accompanied by a new option. The offer is partially underwritten by GBA Capital Pty Ltd, and also includes secondary offers of new options to placement participants and GBA Capital. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering Corazon’s financial position, though the securities are considered highly speculative.

