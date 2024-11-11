News & Insights

Corazon Mining Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 11, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The re-election of Dr. Mark Yumin Qiu and the approval of the 7.1A Mandate were among the resolutions carried by a significant majority. This positive outcome reflects growing confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

