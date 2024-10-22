Corazon Mining Faces Cash Outflow in Latest Quarter

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited reported a cash outflow of $624,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by expenses in exploration, evaluation, and corporate costs. The company experienced negative cash flow from both operating and investing activities, with minimal impact from financing activities. Investors may want to monitor Corazon’s financial strategies closely as it navigates its current financial challenges.

