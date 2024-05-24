Corazon Finalizes Lithium Rights Sale, Refocuses Strategy

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has successfully divested 85% of its lithium rights in the Miriam Project to Future Battery Minerals Limited, receiving A$1m in cash, shares, and performance rights. Corazon retains a 15% interest in the lithium rights and remains free-carried on costs until the completion of a feasibility study, while maintaining full ownership of base and precious metal rights. The move enables Corazon to concentrate on its nickel, copper, and cobalt projects across Australia and Canada.

For further insights into AU:CZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.