Corazon Finalizes Lithium Rights Sale, Refocuses Strategy

May 24, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Corazon Mining Limited has successfully divested 85% of its lithium rights in the Miriam Project to Future Battery Minerals Limited, receiving A$1m in cash, shares, and performance rights. Corazon retains a 15% interest in the lithium rights and remains free-carried on costs until the completion of a feasibility study, while maintaining full ownership of base and precious metal rights. The move enables Corazon to concentrate on its nickel, copper, and cobalt projects across Australia and Canada.

