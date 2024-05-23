Coral Products Executes Share Buyback Plan

Coral Products (GB:CRU) has released an update.

Coral Products PLC, a Manchester-based plastic products manufacturer, has recently bought back 61,260 of its own shares, at 11.44 pence each, under its share buyback programme initiated last September. These repurchased shares are now held in treasury, slightly reducing the number of shares with voting rights to 89,032,697. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

