News & Insights

Stocks

Coral Products Executes Share Buyback Plan

May 23, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coral Products (GB:CRU) has released an update.

Coral Products PLC, a Manchester-based plastic products manufacturer, has recently bought back 61,260 of its own shares, at 11.44 pence each, under its share buyback programme initiated last September. These repurchased shares are now held in treasury, slightly reducing the number of shares with voting rights to 89,032,697. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:CRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.