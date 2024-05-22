Coral Products Completes Share Buyback

Coral Products (GB:CRU) has released an update.

Coral Products plc, a Manchester-based plastic products manufacturer, has recently bought back 75,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 11.33 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. These shares will now be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to 89,093,957. This move could potentially be of interest to shareholders in terms of the company’s market capitalization and their percentage holdings.

