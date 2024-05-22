News & Insights

Stocks

Coral Products Completes Share Buyback

May 22, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coral Products (GB:CRU) has released an update.

Coral Products plc, a Manchester-based plastic products manufacturer, has recently bought back 75,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 11.33 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. These shares will now be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to 89,093,957. This move could potentially be of interest to shareholders in terms of the company’s market capitalization and their percentage holdings.

For further insights into GB:CRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.