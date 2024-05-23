Coral Products Chair Boosts Share Ownership

Coral Products (GB:CRU) has released an update.

Joe Grimmond, Non-Executive Chair of Coral Products plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 4,000 additional shares at 11.33 pence each, taking his total ownership to 7.30% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 22, 2024, reflecting a notable investment by a key company insider.

