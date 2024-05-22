Cora Gold Announces Annual Report and AGM

Cora Gold Ltd. (GB:CORA) has released an update.

Cora Gold Limited, a West African gold company, has announced the release and distribution of its Annual Report for the year 2023, as well as details regarding its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 26 June 2024, which will be accessible both in person in London and online. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder voting by proxy for those not attending in person and invites shareholders to submit questions via email in advance of the meeting.

For further insights into GB:CORA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.