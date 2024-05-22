News & Insights

Cora Gold Announces Annual Report and AGM

May 22, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Cora Gold Ltd. (GB:CORA) has released an update.

Cora Gold Limited, a West African gold company, has announced the release and distribution of its Annual Report for the year 2023, as well as details regarding its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 26 June 2024, which will be accessible both in person in London and online. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder voting by proxy for those not attending in person and invites shareholders to submit questions via email in advance of the meeting.

