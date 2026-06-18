COR Stock Down Nearly 18% YTD: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

After delivering nearly 50% gains in 2025, shares of Cencora, Inc. COR have lost 18% year to date, raising a key question for investors: Is the pullback creating a buying opportunity or signaling deeper operational concerns?

COR stock has also underperformed its closest peers, McKesson MCK and Cardinal Health CAH, so far this year. Over the same period, shares of McKesson have lost 5%, while those of Cardinal Health have gained 10.1%.

While the market has reacted negatively, likely due to Cencora’s reduced fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook, a deeper look at its second-quarter earnings suggests the sell-off may be overlooking the company’s improving profitability and long-term strategic positioning. Despite lowering revenue guidance from 7-9% growth to 4-6%, management raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $17.70-$17.90, reflecting stronger margins and improving operating leverage.

Cencora continues to strengthen its position in specialty pharmaceuticals, digital healthcare solutions and oncology-focused physician services, which could support durable growth beyond near-term volatility.

YTD Performance: COR vs Industry & Peers



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Key Growth Drivers

Specialty Pharmaceutical Expansion Remains the Core Growth Engine: Cencora continues to expand aggressively in specialty pharmaceuticals, one of the fastest-growing verticals in healthcare. The company reported continued growth in specialty sales to health systems and physician practices, while management highlighted strong demand across its specialty distribution ecosystem.

Its expanding specialty capabilities position the company well as high-value therapies, such as oncology, immunology and rare disease treatments, continue to gain share in pharmaceutical spending. This business remains central to COR’s long-term earnings expansion.

OneOncology Acquisition Strengthens Physician Services Platform: The acquisition of OneOncology in February 2026 is becoming a major strategic asset for Cencora. The deal boosted consolidated gross profit margin by 45 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. It also strengthens the company’s management services organization (MSO) platform.

Management expects contributions from OneOncology to accelerate further in the second half of the fiscal year as integration improves physician recruitment, research collaboration and operational efficiencies across its oncology network.

Digital Transformation and AI Investments Are Improving Efficiency: Cencora is increasingly leveraging AI and digital infrastructure to strengthen supply-chain efficiency. Management highlighted that its newly launched AI-supported customer service tools are improving operational consistency and accelerating issue resolution.

The recently launched next-generation Nucleus inventory management platform helps specialty physician practices improve workflow automation, inventory forecasting and operational efficiency, further deepening customer relationships while expanding higher-value service offerings.

Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunity Expands Long-Term Growth Runway: Cencora is building strong positioning in the rapidly expanding cell and gene therapy market. Its recent distribution partnership with Kite Pharma for CAR-T therapies strengthens its leadership in complex therapy logistics.

Management also reported new contract wins in laboratory logistics and cell-and-gene therapies, reinforcing Cencora’s role in high-growth pharmaceutical categories that require specialized distribution capabilities and complex supply-chain expertise.

Estimate Revision Trend for COR

Estimates for Cencora’s fiscal 2026 earnings have moved up 1.9% to $17.72 per share over the past year, while the same for fiscal 2027 earnings has improved 2.1% to $19.69. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



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Competition Remains Intense

Competition remains fierce as peers, such as McKesson and Cardinal Health continue executing similar specialty-focused growth strategies. McKesson delivered 18% adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2026 while expanding oncology and multispecialty networks. MCK added over 570 providers and is strengthening its AI-driven distribution infrastructure.

Cardinal Health remains equally aggressive, with pharmaceutical revenues growing 11% and specialty revenues expected to exceed $50 billion in fiscal 2026, supported by expanding MSO platforms and high-growth businesses, such as theranostics and precision health. Compared with its peers, Cencora’s specialty strategy remains competitive, though its softer revenue outlook has created near-term investor caution.

Valuation Outlook

The decline in COR’s shares so far this year has made the valuations look attractive. The company is currently trading at a discount to the industry and is lower than its five-year median.

COR’s shares currently trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 14.49X, lower than the industry average of 15.15X.



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Risks and Challenges Could Keep Investors Cautious

Despite strong fundamentals, several risks remain. Cencora lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance, primarily due to slower-than-expected GLP-1 growth, faster brand conversions at a large mail-order customer and $2 billion headwinds from IRA-driven manufacturer price reductions.

The company is also facing customer concentration risk following the loss of a major oncology customer in 2025. Rising debt from the OneOncology acquisition and increasing competitive intensity from McKesson and Cardinal Health may further pressure execution.

COR’s Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

Currently, Cencora has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

West Pharmaceutical WST is another top-ranked stock from the broader medical space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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