COR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (Symbol: COR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.13, changing hands as low as $116.04 per share. CoreSite Realty Corp shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COR's low point in its 52 week range is $90.07 per share, with $130.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.68.

