COR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (Symbol: COR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.39, changing hands as high as $115.33 per share. CoreSite Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COR's low point in its 52 week range is $92.18 per share, with $123.685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.95.

