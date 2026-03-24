COR to Expand Retina Consultants of America With $1.1B EyeSouth Deal

Cencora, Inc. COR recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire EyeSouth Partners’ retina business for $1.1 billion, marking a strategic step to expand its Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”) platform. The deal will bring EyeSouth’s affiliated retina physicians under RCA’s umbrella, strengthening Cencora’s presence in the fast-growing ophthalmology and retina care market.

From an investor standpoint, the acquisition reinforces Cencora’s push into higher-value specialty care services while leveraging RCA’s clinical, research and operational capabilities.

Likely Trend of COR Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat in yesterday’s trading. In the past six-month period, shares have lost 17.1% compared with the industry’s 5.4% decline. The S&P 500 has also lost 1% in the same time frame.

This acquisition strengthens Cencora’s long-term growth by deepening its presence in the high-margin, fast-growing retina care segment, where demand is supported by aging demographics and rising incidence of chronic eye diseases. By integrating EyeSouth’s retina business into the RCA platform, Cencora expands its physician network, enhances access to clinical trials and advanced therapies and drives greater scale efficiencies. Over time, this should support more predictable, recurring revenue streams, improve operating leverage and position the company to capture a larger share of the specialty care value chain.

COR currently has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion. In the last reported quarter, COR delivered an earnings surprise of 0.25%.



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More on the Acquisition News

RCA, a Cencora-backed platform, brings together top retina specialists focused on preserving vision and enhancing patient outcomes through innovation and high-quality care. Its physician-led model ensures doctors retain control over clinical decisions and practice culture, while gaining access to RCA’s operational expertise, resources and shared best practices to support growth and efficiency.

The transaction will integrate EyeSouth Partners’ retina-focused physicians into Cencora’s RCA, enhancing the platform’s clinical capabilities and regional density. EyeSouth’s network, known for delivering high-quality ophthalmic care, will continue collaborating across the broader EyeSouth ecosystem while benefiting from RCA’s infrastructure, including centralized administrative support, data capabilities and access to a wider pipeline of clinical trials. This combination is expected to strengthen care delivery, expand patient access to advanced therapies and reinforce RCA’s positioning as a leading retina-focused management services organization.

On the financial side, the $1.1 billion deal is expected to be slightly accretive to adjusted diluted EPS within the first 12 months following closing, even after accounting for financing costs. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, which could influence the exact timing of completion.

Importantly, Cencora has reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance without incorporating any contribution from the deal, reflecting a prudent outlook. Management also emphasized the strategic upside from leveraging RCA’s research and clinical trial capabilities, which could drive long-term value through innovation and expanded treatment access.

Favorable Industry Prospects for COR

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global retinal disorder treatment market size was estimated at $13.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $25.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The expansion of Cencora’s RCA platform positions it to capitalize on the rapidly growing retinal disorder treatment market.

Other Recent Developments for COR

Recently, COR announced that it has agreed to merge the wholly owned subsidiary, MWI Animal Health, with Covetrus in a transaction. The deal values MWI at an enterprise cost of $3.5 billion. MWI has long served as Cencora’s dedicated animal health distribution arm, supplying pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical products to veterinary clinics and livestock producers across the United States.

COR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, COR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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