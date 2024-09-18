COR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $228.46, changing hands as low as $227.20 per share. Cencora Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COR's low point in its 52 week range is $178.21 per share, with $247.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $229.27. The COR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.