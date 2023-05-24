COPX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Copper Miners ETF (Symbol: COPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.28, changing hands as low as $35.06 per share. Copper Miners shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COPX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.01 per share, with $42.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.14.

