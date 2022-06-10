COPX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Copper Miners ETF (Symbol: COPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.91, changing hands as low as $38.20 per share. Copper Miners shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COPX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.8801 per share, with $47.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.42.

