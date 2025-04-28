COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $CDP Reports Quarterly Earnings

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES ($CDP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $187,860,000, beating estimates of $177,621,125 by $10,238,875.

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES insiders have traded $CDP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN E BUDORICK (PRESIDENT/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,854 shares for an estimated $1,164,897 .

. BRITT A. SNIDER (EVP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $26,930

MATTHEW T MYERS (SVP-CAO & CONTROLLER) sold 500 shares for an estimated $16,160

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

