COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Earnings Preview: Recent $CDP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES ($CDP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $177,621,125 and earnings of $0.33 per share.

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES insiders have traded $CDP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN E BUDORICK (PRESIDENT/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,854 shares for an estimated $1,164,897 .

. BRITT A. SNIDER (EVP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $26,930

MATTHEW T MYERS (SVP-CAO & CONTROLLER) sold 500 shares for an estimated $16,160

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.