COPT Defense (CDP) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Columbia, COPT Defense (CDP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -9.4%. The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.31 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.35%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.54% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.49%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.22 is up 3.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, COPT Defense has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.33%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. COPT Defense's current payout ratio is 46%, meaning it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CDP expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.67 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.89% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CDP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

