COPT Defense (CDP) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

COPT Defense in Focus

COPT Defense (CDP) is headquartered in Columbia, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -0.31% since the start of the year. The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties is paying out a dividend of $0.29 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.62% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.56% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.18 is up 3.5% from last year. In the past five-year period, COPT Defense has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.28%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. COPT Defense's current payout ratio is 48%, meaning it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CDP for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.55 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.37%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CDP presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

