Coppermoly Limited Sees Change in Substantial Holder’s Voting Power

October 29, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Barrick (PD) Australia Pty Limited has experienced a reduction in its voting power in Coppermoly Limited from 13.8% to 10.34% due to a dilution resulting from a placement. This change highlights shifts in stock ownership that could impact future voting decisions and strategies within the company. Investors may find interest in how this development affects Coppermoly’s market dynamics.

