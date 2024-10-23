Coppermoly Limited Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Coppermoly Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can access all related documents online via the company’s website or ASX announcements page. This meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s developments and future plans.

