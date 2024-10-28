Coppermoly Limited Expands Exploration in Queensland

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Coppermoly Limited (ASX: COY) has made significant strides in its exploration activities at the Shuffleton Prospect in Northwest Queensland, identifying promising targets for future drilling. The company has also expanded its exploration portfolio with new tenement applications in the Mount Isa region, underscoring its commitment to uncovering valuable copper and gold mineralizations. With a cash reserve of approximately $1.8 million, Coppermoly is well-positioned to continue its strategic exploration initiatives.

