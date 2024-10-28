News & Insights

Coppermoly Limited Expands Exploration in Queensland

October 28, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Coppermoly Limited (ASX: COY) has made significant strides in its exploration activities at the Shuffleton Prospect in Northwest Queensland, identifying promising targets for future drilling. The company has also expanded its exploration portfolio with new tenement applications in the Mount Isa region, underscoring its commitment to uncovering valuable copper and gold mineralizations. With a cash reserve of approximately $1.8 million, Coppermoly is well-positioned to continue its strategic exploration initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
