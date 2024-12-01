Coppermoly Limited Appoints New Director Mark Burke

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coppermoly Limited has announced the appointment of Mark Burke as their new director effective from November 29, 2024. Burke currently holds no securities in the company and his interest is tied to an Executive Services Agreement. This move is expected to influence company strategies and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:COY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.