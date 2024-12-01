Coppermoly Limited Announces Director Resignation

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coppermoly Limited announces the resignation of director Kevin Grice, effective November 29, 2024. Grice holds 1,732,159 fully paid ordinary shares and 5,000,000 options priced at $0.015, expiring in 2027. This change in leadership may have implications for the company’s strategic direction and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:COY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.