Coppermoly Limited Announces Director Change

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Coppermoly Limited has announced the cessation of Wanfu Huang as a director as of November 29, 2024. Huang held 108,580,702 fully paid ordinary shares and 5,000,000 options through Jelsh Holdings Pty Ltd. Investors will be watching closely to see how this leadership change affects the company’s future direction.
For further insights into AU:COY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.