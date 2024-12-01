News & Insights

Stocks

Coppermoly Limited Announces Director Change

December 01, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coppermoly Limited has announced the cessation of Wanfu Huang as a director as of November 29, 2024. Huang held 108,580,702 fully paid ordinary shares and 5,000,000 options through Jelsh Holdings Pty Ltd. Investors will be watching closely to see how this leadership change affects the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:COY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.