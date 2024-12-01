Coppermoly Limited Announces Director Change

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Coppermoly Limited has announced the cessation of Wanfu Huang as a director as of November 29, 2024. Huang held 108,580,702 fully paid ordinary shares and 5,000,000 options through Jelsh Holdings Pty Ltd. Investors will be watching closely to see how this leadership change affects the company’s future direction.

