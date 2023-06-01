Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased by 15.86% to 7.72

The average one-year price target for Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) has been revised to 7.72 / share. This is an increase of 15.86% from the prior estimate of 6.67 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.57 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.81% from the latest reported closing price of 5.95 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,711K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 20.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLF by 13.43% over the last quarter.

BEARX - Federated Prudent Bear Fund Shares holds 132K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 75K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCKSX - Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class C holds 48K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 53.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLF by 14.98% over the last quarter.

FWOZX - Fidelity Women's Leadership Fund Fidelity Advisor Women's Leadership Fund: Class Z holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 213.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLF by 82.29% over the last quarter.

