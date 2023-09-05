Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Decreased by 9.44% to 6.99

The average one-year price target for Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) has been revised to 6.99 / share. This is an decrease of 9.44% from the prior estimate of 7.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.64% from the latest reported closing price of 5.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copperleaf Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLF is 0.96%, an increase of 67.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.78% to 2,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,499K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing an increase of 31.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLF by 47.87% over the last quarter.

BEARX - Federated Prudent Bear Fund Shares holds 100K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 31.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLF by 6.43% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 75K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCKSX - Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class C holds 68K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLF by 40.18% over the last quarter.

