CopperEx’s Drill Results Show Promising Gold Grades

May 30, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

CopperEx Resources Corporation (TSE:CUEX) has released an update.

CopperEx Resources Corp. has announced promising results from its initial drilling program at the Exploradora Norte Project, revealing significant gold intercepts that suggest both the depth and lateral continuity of mineralization. Key findings include 114 meters of 0.95 g/t gold and high-grade sections such as 12 meters of 2.45 g/t gold, indicative of the project’s gold endowment and potential economic viability. These results have bolstered confidence in the project’s prospectivity and will inform future exploration efforts.

