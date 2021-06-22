Copper supply should rise by 1 mln tonnes/year by 2050 -Glencore CEO

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday that a supply gap was growing in the metals necessary for the world to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy, but he stopped short of predicting a so-called super cycle.

Glasenberg said at the Qatar Economic Forum that copper supplies needed to increase by one million tonnes a year until 2050 to meet an expected demand of 60 million tonnes.

