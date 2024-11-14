Copper Strike Ltd. Announces AGM Success

Copper Strike Ltd. (AU:CSE) has released an update.
Copper Strike Ltd. has announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, including the re-election of Mr. Adam Kiley as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The decisions were made through a poll, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.
