Copper Strike Ltd. Announces AGM Success

Copper Strike Ltd. has announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, including the re-election of Mr. Adam Kiley as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The decisions were made through a poll, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

