Copper smelting in October jumps in Europe, slips in China

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper smelting activity climbed in Europe and South America in October while slipping in top producer China, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

The overall level of global copper processing was little changed, masking wide regional differences likely due to different stages of pandemic lockdowns, satellite service SAVANT and broker Marex Spectron said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Regions that had seen smelter activity rebound earlier saw some mean reversion during the month. The overall picture is one of activity levels gradually normalising," said Guy Wolf, global head of analytics at Marex, which helped develop SAVANT.

Earth-i, which specialises in geospatial data, launched its SAVANT service late last year, tracking more than 100 smelters representing 80% to 90% of global production.

It sells data to fund managers, traders and miners and also publishes a free monthly index of global copper smelter activity.

Its global dispersion index edged up to an average of 50.3 in October from 50.2 a month earlier.

SAVANT launched the dispersion index in June, with 50 points indicating smelters are operating at the average level of the last 12 months. It also has a second index showing the percentage of active smelters.

Europe surged to 66.5, the highest monthly reading for the region in the database, up from 51.7 in September and 46.6 in August.

China, the world's top refined copper producer, fell to 42.2 from 50.2 a month before while South America rose to 55.1 from 43.2.

