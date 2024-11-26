News & Insights

Copper Search Ltd. Updates on Director’s Securities

November 26, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Peter McIntyre, involving several entities including Macallum Group Limited and Labonne Enterprises Pty Ltd. This change, taking place on multiple dates in November 2024, reflects adjustments in the number of securities and options held by various trusts and custodial services linked to McIntyre.

