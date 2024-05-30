Copper Search Ltd. Plans New Securities Issue

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Limited has announced a new proposal for the issue of securities, which includes 10,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.15, expiring on 31st July 2027, among other securities totaling 21,300,000 ordinary fully paid shares. These new issues are slated for a proposed issue date of 7th June 2024.

