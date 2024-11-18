Copper Search Ltd. Approves Key Resolutions for Growth

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.
Copper Search Ltd. (ASX: CUS) successfully passed all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of board members, and approval of a 10% additional placement capacity. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for strategic growth.
