Copper Search Ltd. Approves Key Resolutions for Growth

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Ltd. (ASX: CUS) successfully passed all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of board members, and approval of a 10% additional placement capacity. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for strategic growth.

