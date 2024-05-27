News & Insights

Copper Search Ltd Announces Trading Halt

May 27, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Limited (CUS) has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities, anticipating an announcement about a capital raising effort. The halt is to remain in effect until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on Thursday, 30 May 2024. The company has confirmed compliance with ASX Listing Rules and believes there are no impediments to the requested trading halt.

