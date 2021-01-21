Copper producer Aurubis raises earnings outlook despite pandemic

HAMBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, on Thursday raised its earnings forecast for its new financial year, saying copper demand and prices are expected to remain high despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aurubis expects operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) of between 270 million euros and 330 million euros ($328.40 to $401.3 million) for its 2020/21 fiscal year, which started on Oct. 1, the company said in a statement.

This was up from its previous forecast of full year 2020/21 operating EBT of between 210 million and 270 million euros.

At the start of the fiscal year, the market forecasts provided by industry analysts were inconsistent so the company gave a conservative forecast, Aurubis CEO Roland Harings said.

"It is now apparent that both the refining charges for recycling materials and metal prices will remain at the current high level," Harings said. "This will benefit us during the fiscal year, as will the strong demand for all products across all customer segments."

Aurubis will release its full 2020/21 first quarter results on Feb. 5.

Also on Thursday, it made an advance announcement of an operating EBT of 82 million euros in the first quarter of 2020/21, up from 31 million euros in last year's first quarter.

Last year’s first quarter was burdened by a planned maintenance shutdown at the Hamburg copper smelter with a negative impact of about 34 million euros on earnings.

London Metal Exchange (LME) copper rose some 26% in 2020 and was the best performing LME metal, partly on expectations China’s economy will recover from the impact of coronavirus.

($1 = 0.8222 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Michelle Martin and Barbara Lewis)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.