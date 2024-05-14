Copper Prices Are Rising. That’s Good News for Investors… and Chinese Stocks.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Most investors have declared that China is “uninvestable.” Its stock market has been rocked by a disappointing Covid-19 reopening, deflation in its real estate sector, and a lack of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

However, I firmly believe there is a contrarian trade here. And if you haven’t noticed, an incredible rally is brewing in Chinese stocks.

Meanwhile, China. pic.twitter.com/JYOXlVj2yg

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) May 14, 2024

So where do we go from here? Right now, it’s not clear how much more these stocks will rise. It’s also not clear if weakness in China’s market has ended. If China has hit a bottom, even if stocks start to move sideways, it will be bullish. It would suggest that growth is about to turn, and with that perhaps more liquidity and, of course, inflationary pressure.

Importantly, China is a major demand driver of commodities. This is especially true for industrial commodities that drive basic infrastructure. And, with a rally in Chinese stocks unfolding, copper is also revving up.

Meanwhile, Copper. pic.twitter.com/WIBsNeLmxc

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) May 14, 2024

I think this is consequential. China’s role in the global copper market is monumental. As the world’s largest consumer of copper, primarily due to its extensive manufacturing sector, infrastructure development, and technological advancements, China’s economic activities significantly influence copper prices and global supply chains. Copper is used in everything from electrical wiring and plumbing to renewable energy systems and electric vehicles.

Consequently, fluctuations in China’s economic growth rates, policy changes, and shifts in construction and manufacturing output can lead to substantial impacts on the global copper market. This in turns affects prices, investment strategies, and production decisions worldwide. There is a clear symbiotic relationship here.

If copper continues to rally, it suggests the bullish move in China is real. For the bulls, this might provide further tailwind for rising equities in the intermediate term. Personally, I’d rather bet on China through copper, but the point remains the same. China could have bottomed, and that has big implications if it did.

On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Michael A. Gayed is the Publisher of The Lead-Lag Report, and Portfolio Manager at Tidal Financial Group, an investment management company specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers. InvestorPlace readers that are new subscribers to the The Lead-Lag Report can receive a 30% discount.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Copper Prices Are Rising. That’s Good News for Investors… and Chinese Stocks. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.