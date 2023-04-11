Copper output at Peru's Las Bambas, Antapaccay mines plunge in February

LIMA, April 11 (Reuters) - Copper production at China-based MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine and Glencore's GLEN.L Antapaccay fell sharply in February, the government said on Tuesday, dragged lower by roadblocks prompted by anti-government protests.

Copper output at Las Bambas fell 22.3% year-on-year to 14,040 tonnes in the second month of the year, while supply at Antapaccay plunged 48.5% to 5,943 tonnes, according to data from Peru's mines and energy ministry.

The two miners bore the brunt of the blockade of a key highway amid anti-government protests, which began late last year after the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo who tried to dissolve congress.

Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer.

Still, total national copper production in February was up 11.6% year-on-year to 192,334 tonnes, though it marked a fall compared with January, according to official data.

The annual boost was aided by the strong performance of Freeport-McMoRan's FCX.N Cerro Verde mines and Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco) Peru facility, according to the ministry.

Production of the red metal for the first two months of the year was up 5.2% year on year to 390,955 tonnes.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((marco.aquino@thomsonreuters.com; +511 2779553; Reuters Messaging: marco.aquino.reuters.net@thomsonreuters.com/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.