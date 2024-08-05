Copper Miners (COPX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Copper Miners ETF (Symbol: COPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.40, changing hands as low as $38.17 per share. Copper Miners shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COPX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.6488 per share, with $52.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.28.

