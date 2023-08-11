Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan reports cybersecurity incident

Shares in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 3-4

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N said on Friday it was investigating a cybersecurity incident affecting the copper miner's information systems.

Its shares fell 1.6% to $41.69.

The company said the incident's impact has been limited and warned that a prolonged disruption could impact future operations.

"Transitional solutions are being planned and implemented to secure information systems as quickly as possible," it added.

Aug 11

