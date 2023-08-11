Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan reports cybersecurity incident

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N said on Friday it is investigating a cybersecurity incident affecting its information systems.

A prolonged disruption could impact future operations, the copper miner said.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

