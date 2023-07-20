News & Insights

US Markets
FCX

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan profit slides 60% in second quarter

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

July 20, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a 60% slump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in production and lower realized copper prices.

It reported a net income of $343 million, or 23 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $840 million, 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.