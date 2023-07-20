Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan profit slides 60% in second quarter

July 17 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a 60% slump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in production and lower realized copper prices.

It reported a net income of $343 million, or 23 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $840 million, 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

