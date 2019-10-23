Copper miner Antofagasta says unrest in Chile may hurt output

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L reported a 4.6% rise in quarterly copper output, buoyed by better quality ore from its Centinela mine in northern Chile, but warned that recent unrest in the South American country could hurt production.

The company, whose flagship mine Los Pelambres is 240 km north-east of Santiago, said recent civil unrest in the country is expected to affect production by about 5,000 tonnes, as it could potentially disrupt delivery of supplies and transport of labour to its operations.

The company, which operates four mines in Chile, said production was 197,000 tonnes in the third-quarter of 2019, up from 188,300 tonnes last year. Net cash costs were $1.12 per pound.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

